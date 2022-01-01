Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve lobsters

BABY LOBSTER PASTA image

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP$4.99
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL$8.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
BABY LOBSTER PASTA$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
More about Shells Seafood
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
FAJITAS MARIO LOBSTER$34.00
Combination of lobster strips, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and homemade corn tortillas.
ALAMBRES LOBSTER$34.00
Lobster fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.
MICHOACAN FRIED LOBSTER$34.95
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Lobster Single Taco$9.99
BLK Lobster Single Taco$9.99
BLK Lobster Taco Plate$20.95
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
BABY LOBSTER PASTA image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BABY LOBSTER PASTA$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP$4.99
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL$8.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
More about Shells Seafood
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tail$15.00
Lobster Tail tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE LOBSTER$20.00
Served with mushrooms.
*GRILLED LOBSTER ROLL$25.50
Inside: krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado . Outside: volcano topping, scallions, sesame seeds, masago, lemon drops and lobster tail with melted butter sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Shrimp Salad

Chef Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Rice Pudding

Chicken Salad

Gnocchi

Steak Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston