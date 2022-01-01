Lobsters in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve lobsters
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|LOBSTER BISQUE CUP
|$4.99
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
|LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL
|$8.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
|BABY LOBSTER PASTA
|$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
SEAFOOD
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|FAJITAS MARIO LOBSTER
|$34.00
Combination of lobster strips, pico de gallo & mushrooms sauteed in a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream and homemade corn tortillas.
|ALAMBRES LOBSTER
|$34.00
Lobster fajitas, sautéed with chorizo, red and green bell pepper, onions, and jack cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and hot flour tortillas.
|MICHOACAN FRIED LOBSTER
|$34.95
Three authentic Mexican style tacos prepared with hand-made corn tortillas. Filled with sliced avocado, cilantro, onion, and queso cotija. Served with rice, refried beans, and a side of fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and salsa picante.
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Fried Lobster Single Taco
|$9.99
|BLK Lobster Single Taco
|$9.99
|BLK Lobster Taco Plate
|$20.95
SEAFOOD
SEAFOOD
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa
|Lobster Tail
|$15.00
Lobster Tail tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa
|SIDE LOBSTER
|$20.00
Served with mushrooms.
|*GRILLED LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.50
Inside: krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado . Outside: volcano topping, scallions, sesame seeds, masago, lemon drops and lobster tail with melted butter sauce.