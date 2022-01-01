Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MAHI SANDWICH$15.99
Wild caught mahi-mahi - Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a potato roll with tarter sauce.
6oz MAHI$13.99
6 oz Mahi Mahi from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
More about Shells Seafood
Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.00
SERVED WITH PICO DE GALLO
More about Cafe Dufrain
SMOKED MAHI FISH SPREAD image

 

The Salt Shack

5415 W. Tyson Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKED MAHI FISH SPREAD$11.00
Smoked daily with a sweet honey and brown sugar glaze with a little kick at the end.
More about The Salt Shack
The Grill at Morris Bridge image

 

The Grill at Morris Bridge

10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Sandwich$14.00
Bacon Parmesan Crusted Mahi$22.00
butter poached red bliss potatoes, asparagus, lime-caper beurre blanc
More about The Grill at Morris Bridge
Item pic

 

BURGER MONGER

10412 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Mahi$12.99
Our Mahi Sandwich is Back for a Limited Time. Stacked with Chopped Lettuce and Sliced Deli Pickles with a side of Tangy Tartar Sauce.
More about BURGER MONGER
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Tropical Taco Plate$15.50
Corn tortilla, fried or blackened Mahi Mahi, mango, onion, jalapeño, Mexican crema, cilantro & queso fresco
Mahi Tropical Single Taco$6.25
MAHI 2pc$7.95
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
Item pic

 

Butter Burgers

777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Fish Spread W/Pita Chips$8.50
Smoked Fish Spread, Celery, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, served with Pita Chips.
More about Butter Burgers
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MAHI SANDWICH$15.99
Wild caught mahi-mahi - Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a potato roll with tarter sauce.
6oz MAHI$13.99
6 oz Mahi Mahi from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
More about Shells Seafood

