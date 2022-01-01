Mahi mahi in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Shells Seafood
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|MAHI SANDWICH
|$15.99
Wild caught mahi-mahi - Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a potato roll with tarter sauce.
|6oz MAHI
|$13.99
6 oz Mahi Mahi from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
More about Cafe Dufrain
BBQ
Cafe Dufrain
707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
SERVED WITH PICO DE GALLO
More about The Salt Shack
The Salt Shack
5415 W. Tyson Ave., Tampa
|SMOKED MAHI FISH SPREAD
|$11.00
Smoked daily with a sweet honey and brown sugar glaze with a little kick at the end.
More about The Grill at Morris Bridge
The Grill at Morris Bridge
10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa
|Mahi Sandwich
|$14.00
|Bacon Parmesan Crusted Mahi
|$22.00
butter poached red bliss potatoes, asparagus, lime-caper beurre blanc
More about BURGER MONGER
BURGER MONGER
10412 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Mahi Mahi
|$12.99
Our Mahi Sandwich is Back for a Limited Time. Stacked with Chopped Lettuce and Sliced Deli Pickles with a side of Tangy Tartar Sauce.
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Mahi Tropical Taco Plate
|$15.50
Corn tortilla, fried or blackened Mahi Mahi, mango, onion, jalapeño, Mexican crema, cilantro & queso fresco
|Mahi Tropical Single Taco
|$6.25
|MAHI 2pc
|$7.95
More about Butter Burgers
Butter Burgers
777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa
|Mahi Fish Spread W/Pita Chips
|$8.50
Smoked Fish Spread, Celery, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, served with Pita Chips.
More about Shells Seafood
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|MAHI SANDWICH
|$15.99
Wild caught mahi-mahi - Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a potato roll with tarter sauce.
|6oz MAHI
|$13.99
6 oz Mahi Mahi from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.