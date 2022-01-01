Mussels in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve mussels
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Forbici Modern Italian
1633 West Snow Avenue, Tampa
|MUSSELS
|$15.00
tomato, fennel, white wine, ciabatta toast
SEAFOOD
Watervue Grille
700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Steamed Mussels
|$14.00
chipotle cream - bell peppers - cilantro - lime - grilled bread
The Grill at Morris Bridge
10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa
|Sauteed Mussels
|$16.00
cherry tomatoes, herbs, garlic butter
Wine Exchange
1609 Snow Avenue, Tampa
|SPICY COCONUT MUSSELS
|$14.95
Served with garlic cheese bread
Hula Bay Club
5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa
|MUSSELS
|$16.00
Black mussels sauteed in wine, garlic, onion, tomato, herbs
and lemon butter sauce. Served with cheese bread.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa
|[Combo C] Mussel Madness
|$26.95
Blue Mussel (1 LB), Green Mussel (1 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
|Green Mussels
|$8.50
New Zealand Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!