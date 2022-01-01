Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Forbici Modern Italian

1633 West Snow Avenue, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
Takeout
MUSSELS$15.00
tomato, fennel, white wine, ciabatta toast
More about Forbici Modern Italian
Watervue Grill image

SEAFOOD

Watervue Grille

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steamed Mussels$14.00
chipotle cream - bell peppers - cilantro - lime - grilled bread
More about Watervue Grille
The Grill at Morris Bridge image

 

The Grill at Morris Bridge

10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sauteed Mussels$16.00
cherry tomatoes, herbs, garlic butter
More about The Grill at Morris Bridge
Wine Exchange image

 

Wine Exchange

1609 Snow Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY COCONUT MUSSELS$14.95
Served with garlic cheese bread
More about Wine Exchange
Item pic

 

Hula Bay Club

5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MUSSELS$16.00
Black mussels sauteed in wine, garlic, onion, tomato, herbs
and lemon butter sauce. Served with cheese bread.
More about Hula Bay Club
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
[Combo C] Mussel Madness$26.95
Blue Mussel (1 LB), Green Mussel (1 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
Green Mussels$8.50
New Zealand Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

