Noodle bowls in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve noodle bowls
Bull Market
4807 S. HIMES AVENUE, TAMPA
|Grilled Chicken & Noodle Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken with Roasted Carrots and Broccoli, Caramelized Onions, Yam Noodles and Sesame Soy.
Hula Bay Club
5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa
|VEGETARIAN NOODLE BOWL
|$21.00
Vegetable broth, tofu, shiitake mushrooms, edamame, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, and veggie dumplings.
|SAIMIN NOODLE BOWL
|$25.00
Broth, pork belly, soy egg, fish cakes, pork dumpling, bean sprouts, and green onion.