Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Item pic

 

Bull Market

4807 S. HIMES AVENUE, TAMPA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Noodle Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken with Roasted Carrots and Broccoli, Caramelized Onions, Yam Noodles and Sesame Soy.
More about Bull Market
Item pic

 

Hula Bay Club

5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGETARIAN NOODLE BOWL$21.00
Vegetable broth, tofu, shiitake mushrooms, edamame, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, and veggie dumplings.
SAIMIN NOODLE BOWL$25.00
Broth, pork belly, soy egg, fish cakes, pork dumpling, bean sprouts, and green onion.
More about Hula Bay Club
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL$11.00
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Marsala

Brulee

Margherita Pizza

Crispy Chicken

Steak Tacos

Crab Cakes

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (181 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (600 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston