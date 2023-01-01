Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Noodle soup in
Tampa
/
Tampa
/
Noodle Soup
Tampa restaurants that serve noodle soup
One Family Korean Restaurant
7030 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
No reviews yet
TO GO N4 물냉면 Cold Buckwheat Noodle Soup
$13.99
More about One Family Korean Restaurant
Cafe Perera
601 North Morgan Street, Tampa
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.99
Freshly made, delicious Chicken Noodle Soup
More about Cafe Perera
Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa
Corn Dogs
Waffles
Ham Sandwiches
Asian Chicken Salad
Po Boy
Chicken Shawarma
Cheeseburgers
Chips And Salsa
Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore
Downtown Tampa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Ybor City
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
SoHo
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
USF
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
West Tampa
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Channelside
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Palma Ceia
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
South Tampa
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More near Tampa to explore
Saint Petersburg
Avg 4.3
(182 restaurants)
Clearwater
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Dunedin
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Brandon
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Riverview
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Lutz
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Oldsmar
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(27 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(606 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston