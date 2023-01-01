Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve pastries

Taaza Mart image

 

Taaza Mart

6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Pastry$3.99
Coffee flavored indian style pastry
More about Taaza Mart
Banner pic

 

Sorrento Sweets - Hyde Park Village

716 S Village Circle, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast pastries$0.00
More about Sorrento Sweets - Hyde Park Village
Item pic

BIRYANI

Kurry Xpress

10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Premium Cold Pastry$4.99
Flavorful and Moist Cakes from sizes of Half Kg up to 5 Kg. NOTE: If the flavor you requested is not available for that day, we can send a pastry which is closely similar to your requested flavor.
More about Kurry Xpress
Premium Cold Pastry image

 

PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Premium Cold Pastry$3.99
Amazingly Moist Pastry. These are French Pastry sizes but made in Indian flavors. Please pick the flavor you need. Contains Eggs and Nuts
More about PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Gyro Wraps

Tuna Salad

Crab Cakes

Chicken Soup

Barbacoas

Avocado Salad

Lasagna

Sauteed Spinach

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (603 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston