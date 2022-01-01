Pies in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve pies
More about Wild Rover Brewing Company
Wild Rover Brewing Company
13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa
|SHEPHERDS PIE
|$15.50
|STEAK & ALE PIE
|$15.50
More about JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering
8904 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Macaroni Pie (Mac & Cheese)
|$4.00
More about Atlas Gourmet Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Atlas Gourmet Pizza
11584 Fountainhead Drive, Tampa
|White Pie 12"
|$14.00
ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, parmigiano reggiano