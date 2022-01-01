Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve po boy

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery - Busch

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
Oyster Po-boy Sandwich$10.99
SHRIMP PO' BOY$10.99
FISH PO' BOY$10.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery - Busch
Wild Rover Brewing Company image

 

Wild Rover Brewing Company

13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (466 reviews)
Takeout
WILLY'S PO' BOY$15.00
More about Wild Rover Brewing Company
Wings Xpress image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Xpress

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.3 (827 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP PO' BOY$11.99
SHRIMP PO' BOY$11.99
#13. PO BOY & FRIES$13.99
More about Wings Xpress
Half Moon Seafood Company image

 

Half Moon Seafood Co.

11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oyster Po' Boy$16.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cajun remoulade sauce on a toasted French baguette.
Shrimp Po' Boy$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and house cajun remoulade sauce.
Shrimp Po' Boy$13.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cajun remoulade sauce on a toasted French baguette.
More about Half Moon Seafood Co.

