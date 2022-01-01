Po boy in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve po boy
More about Four Brothers Eatery - Busch
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery - Busch
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|Oyster Po-boy Sandwich
|$10.99
|SHRIMP PO' BOY
|$10.99
|FISH PO' BOY
|$10.99
More about Wild Rover Brewing Company
Wild Rover Brewing Company
13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa
|WILLY'S PO' BOY
|$15.00
More about Wings Xpress
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Xpress
1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa
|SHRIMP PO' BOY
|$11.99
|#13. PO BOY & FRIES
|$13.99
More about Half Moon Seafood Co.
Half Moon Seafood Co.
11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Oyster Po' Boy
|$16.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cajun remoulade sauce on a toasted French baguette.
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and house cajun remoulade sauce.
