Quesadillas in Tampa

Tampa restaurants that serve quesadillas

BURRITO/ QUESADILLA image

 

The Big Easy Ybor City

1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO/ QUESADILLA
JOTORO - Tampa image

 

JOTORO - Tampa

615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE QUESADILLA$12.00
Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa Crudo, pico & sour cream. Add Adobo Chicken + $3
Tapas Spanish Cafe image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapas Spanish Cafe

1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA With CHOICE OF SIDE$8.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Colby Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach

Avg 4.2 (3199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Lolis Mexican Cravings image

 

Lolis Mexican Cravings

1824 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA CHICKEN$9.95
QUESADILLAS image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Bahia Tacos

808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLAS$10.05
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese and your favorite choice of meat or veggies. Served with a side guacamole drizzled with sour cream.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1520 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$5.49
with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese
Steak Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Urban Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Urban Cantina

200 E Madison St, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (2024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$9.00
Grilled chicken, melted cheese.
Impossible Quesadilla image

PIZZA

Ybor City Vegan Deli

1903 N 19th st, Tampa

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Impossible Quesadilla$10.99
Flour tortilla toasted with seasoned impossible burger or chicken, mixed cheeses with choice of dipping sauce.
Try adding veggies !
Restaurant banner

 

Belmar Saloon 2

3501 S Manhatten Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACKENED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
