Quesadillas in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve quesadillas
JOTORO - Tampa
615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$12.00
Cheese Quesadilla with Salsa Crudo, pico & sour cream. Add Adobo Chicken + $3
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapas Spanish Cafe
1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa
|QUESADILLA With CHOICE OF SIDE
|$8.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Colby Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Lolis Mexican Cravings
1824 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa
|QUESADILLA CHICKEN
|$9.95
BURRITOS • TACOS
Bahia Tacos
808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa
|QUESADILLAS
|$10.05
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese and your favorite choice of meat or veggies. Served with a side guacamole drizzled with sour cream.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN
|$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.49
with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
FRENCH FRIES
Urban Cantina
200 E Madison St, Tampa
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, melted cheese.
PIZZA
Ybor City Vegan Deli
1903 N 19th st, Tampa
|Impossible Quesadilla
|$10.99
Flour tortilla toasted with seasoned impossible burger or chicken, mixed cheeses with choice of dipping sauce.
Try adding veggies !