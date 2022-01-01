Quiche in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve quiche
Buddy Brew Coffee
2020 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Quiche
|$8.25
Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.
Buddy Brew Coffee
3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Quiche
|$8.25
Buddy Brew Coffee
1605 West Snow Ave., Tampa
|Quiche
|$8.25
Buddy Brew Coffee
400 N. Tampa St. Suite 110, Tampa
|Quiche
|$8.25
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
13830 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
|Roasted Pepper Spinach Quiche Slice
|$6.00
|Bacon Spinach Fontina Quiche Slice
|$6.00
bacon, baby spinach, caramelized onion, gruyere cheese
|Whole Bacon Spinach Quiche
|$34.00