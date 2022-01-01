Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

2020 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche$8.25
Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche$8.25
Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

1605 West Snow Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche$8.25
Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Item pic

 

Buddy Brew Coffee

400 N. Tampa St. Suite 110, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche$8.25
Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery image

 

Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery

13830 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Pepper Spinach Quiche Slice$6.00
Bacon Spinach Fontina Quiche Slice$6.00
bacon, baby spinach, caramelized onion, gruyere cheese
Whole Bacon Spinach Quiche$34.00
More about Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
Psomi image

 

Psomi

701 north howard ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPANAKOPITA QUICHE$5.50
spinach, leek, whipped feta soufflé wrapped in a buttery pie crust
More about Psomi

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Spaghetti

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Roti

Pudding

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Steak Bowls

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston