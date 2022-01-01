Reuben in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve reuben
More about King State TPA
King State TPA
520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa
|515 REUBEN
|$13.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Russian Dressing on Marble Rye
More about Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
13830 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
|Farmer's Reuben
|$12.00
FB sourdough, gruyere cheese melt with pickled fennel, tomato, microgreens, special sauce (vegetarian)
More about The Brisket Shoppe
The Brisket Shoppe
3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa
|Reuben Empanadas (2 per order)
|$9.00
Loaded with Swiss cheese, dill, crispy sauerkraut and smoked corn beef brisket.
Dip in our homemade spicy sauce!!