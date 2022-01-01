Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

King State TPA

520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (358 reviews)
Takeout
515 REUBEN$13.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Russian Dressing on Marble Rye
More about King State TPA
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery image

 

Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery

13830 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Farmer's Reuben$12.00
FB sourdough, gruyere cheese melt with pickled fennel, tomato, microgreens, special sauce (vegetarian)
More about Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
Banner pic

 

The Brisket Shoppe

3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Empanadas (2 per order)$9.00
Loaded with Swiss cheese, dill, crispy sauerkraut and smoked corn beef brisket.
Dip in our homemade spicy sauce!!
More about The Brisket Shoppe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daily Eats

901 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4 (2251 reviews)
Takeout
REUBEN QUESADILLA$10.00
corned beef, coleslaw, russian dressing and swiss cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Daily Eats

