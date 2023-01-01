Salad wrap in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about Moxies Cafe
Moxies Cafe
302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Midtowner Fresh Wraps With Fresh Fruit Salad
|$13.99
Assorted deli classic wraps rolled in a variety of fresh soft tortilla served with fresh cut fruit salad. Price per serving, 4-person minimum.
More about The Bread Basket Deli
The Bread Basket Deli
2927 North 40th Street, Tampa
|Egg Salad Sandwich or Wrap
|$10.00
Made from scratch Egg Salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a croissant or choice of wrap.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich or Wrap
|$10.00
Made from scratch Chicken Salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a croissant or choice of wrap.