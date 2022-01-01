Salmon in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve salmon

SALMON FELIX image

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON FELIX$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
More about Shells Seafood
Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Grilled Salmon$27.00
More about Cafe Dufrain
Item pic

WAGYU • HIBACHI • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SALMON$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Salmon Poke Bowl image

 

Island Fin Poke - Carrollwood

12913 N Dale Mabry Hwy.,, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke - Carrollwood
Sushi House image

 

Sushi House

1901 N 19th St, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON Nigiri$2.15
More about Sushi House
Daddy O's Patio image

 

Daddy O's Patio

1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Buttered Salmon$24.00
More about Daddy O's Patio
Salmon Poke Bowl image

 

Island Fin Poke

6417 E. County Line Road #101, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke
BRONZED SALMON image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRONZED SALMON$22.00
Roasted cauliflower, garlic whipped potatoes, pickled raisins, capers, basil lemon butter, Calabrian chili oil
More about Noble Crust
SALMON FELIX image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON FELIX$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
More about Shells Seafood
The Grill at Morris Bridge image

 

The Grill at Morris Bridge

10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon, Atlantic Wild$24.00
grilled wild caught Atlantic salmon, gremolata polenta cake, grilled asparagus, basil pistou
More about The Grill at Morris Bridge
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SALMON$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

Steak Quesadillas

Souvlaki

Grilled Chicken Wraps

California Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston