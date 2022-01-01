Salmon in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve salmon
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|SALMON FELIX
|$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
WAGYU • HIBACHI • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa
|*SALMON
|$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
Island Fin Poke - Carrollwood
12913 N Dale Mabry Hwy.,, Tampa
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Daddy O's Patio
1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY
|Garlic Buttered Salmon
|$24.00
Island Fin Poke
6417 E. County Line Road #101, Tampa
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|BRONZED SALMON
|$22.00
Roasted cauliflower, garlic whipped potatoes, pickled raisins, capers, basil lemon butter, Calabrian chili oil
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|SALMON FELIX
|$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
The Grill at Morris Bridge
10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa
|Salmon, Atlantic Wild
|$24.00
grilled wild caught Atlantic salmon, gremolata polenta cake, grilled asparagus, basil pistou
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa
|*SALMON
|$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order