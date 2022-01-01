Scallops in Tampa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA image

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
ADD SCALLOP SKEWER$10.99
A single skewer of succulent sea scallops.
ADD FRIED SCALLOPS$6.99
1/4 lb of hand breaded sweet bay scallops
More about Shells Seafood
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Xpress

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.3 (827 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 LB SCALLOPS$6.99
More about Wings Xpress
Wine Exchange image

 

Wine Exchange

1609 Snow Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
TEQUILA LIME SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS$16.95
Sautéed and served with crystallized ginger
More about Wine Exchange
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP & SCALLOPS$24.95
Shrimp and jumbo scallops sautéed in a butter wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with ranchera sauce, melted Monterrey jack cheese, and chives. Served with corn tortillas, rice, and frijoles charros.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
FRIED SCALLOPS$13.99
Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
More about Shells Seafood
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop$12.50
Scallop tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE SCALLOP$16.00
Served with mushrooms.
COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS$39.75
10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

