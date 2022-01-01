Scallops in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve scallops
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS
|$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
|ADD SCALLOP SKEWER
|$10.99
A single skewer of succulent sea scallops.
|ADD FRIED SCALLOPS
|$6.99
1/4 lb of hand breaded sweet bay scallops
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Xpress
1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa
|1/2 LB SCALLOPS
|$6.99
Wine Exchange
1609 Snow Avenue, Tampa
|TEQUILA LIME SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS
|$16.95
Sautéed and served with crystallized ginger
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|SHRIMP & SCALLOPS
|$24.95
Shrimp and jumbo scallops sautéed in a butter wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with ranchera sauce, melted Monterrey jack cheese, and chives. Served with corn tortillas, rice, and frijoles charros.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS
|$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
|FRIED SCALLOPS
|$13.99
Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
|SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA
|$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa
|Scallop
|$12.50
Scallop tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa
|SIDE SCALLOP
|$16.00
Served with mushrooms.
|COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS
|$39.75
10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.