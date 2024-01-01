Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma wraps in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve shawarma wraps

Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery - Busch Blvd

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$10.99
BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP$11.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery - Busch Blvd
Item pic

 

Fire Up Halal Grill

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Lamb Shawarma Wrap$14.99
Marinated lamb, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Beef Shawarma Wrap$13.99
Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
More about Fire Up Halal Grill
Banner pic

GYROS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Grape Leaf Express

10117 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$10.99
Freshly shaved and grilled thin slices of marinated chicken meat cooked on revolving rotisserie served in pita bread with our savory garlic sauce and topped with Pickles.
More about Grape Leaf Express

