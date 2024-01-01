Shawarma wraps in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve shawarma wraps
Four Brothers Eatery - Busch Blvd
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
|$10.99
|BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP
|$11.99
Fire Up Halal Grill
10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
|Lamb Shawarma Wrap
|$14.99
Marinated lamb, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$13.99
Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.