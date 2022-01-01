Shrimp fajitas in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Surf Shack Coastal Kitchen
Surf Shack Coastal Kitchen
12217 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$17.95
served piping hot with peppers, onions, and sizzle butter; includes tortillas, sour cream, pico, jack cheese, shredded lettuce
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$27.99
8 Grilled jumbo shrimp served over our spicy mexicana sauce & Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and shrimp.
|FAJITAS MANUEL SHRIMP
|$30.00
Jumbo shrimp fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.