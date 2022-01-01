Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Surf Shack Coastal Kitchen

12217 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$17.95
served piping hot with peppers, onions, and sizzle butter; includes tortillas, sour cream, pico, jack cheese, shredded lettuce
More about Surf Shack Coastal Kitchen
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP FAJITAS$27.99
8 Grilled jumbo shrimp served over our spicy mexicana sauce & Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and shrimp.
FAJITAS MANUEL SHRIMP$30.00
Jumbo shrimp fajitas with melted jack cheese, ham, mushrooms, pico de gallo & a butter wine sauce. Served with mexican rice, frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & flour tortillas.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP FAJITAS$27.95
More about Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas

