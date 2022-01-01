Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

One Family Korean Restaurant

7030 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
TO GO R3 새우볶음밥 Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
More about One Family Korean Restaurant
BIRYANI

Kurry Xpress

10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Schezwaan Shrimp Fried Rice$17.99
Wok sauteed rice with shrimp, soy sauce and schezwan sauce garnished with spring and onion.
More about Kurry Xpress
Pastries and Chaat - 1811 East Fowler Ave A

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried rice$15.99
Wok sauteed rice with shrimp, eggs, vegetables, soy sauce garnished with spring and onion.
Schezwan Shrimp Fried Rice$16.99
Wok sauteed rice with shrimp, soy sauce and schezwan sauce garnished with spring and onion.
More about Pastries and Chaat - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice$13.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

