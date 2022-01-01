Shrimp fried rice in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
One Family Korean Restaurant
7030 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
|TO GO R3 새우볶음밥 Shrimp Fried Rice
|$14.99
BIRYANI
Kurry Xpress
10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa
|Schezwaan Shrimp Fried Rice
|$17.99
Wok sauteed rice with shrimp, soy sauce and schezwan sauce garnished with spring and onion.
Pastries and Chaat - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa
|Shrimp Fried rice
|$15.99
Wok sauteed rice with shrimp, eggs, vegetables, soy sauce garnished with spring and onion.
|Schezwan Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.99
Wok sauteed rice with shrimp, soy sauce and schezwan sauce garnished with spring and onion.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa
|Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.