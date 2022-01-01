Shrimp salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve shrimp salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|TACO SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP
|$15.95
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and sautéed shrimp. Served with a side of Chile con queso.
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|BLK Shrimp Taco Salad L
|$10.95
|BLK Shrimp Salad L
|$9.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
|$13.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)