Shrimp salad in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
TACO SALAD WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP$15.95
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and sautéed shrimp. Served with a side of Chile con queso.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BLK Shrimp Taco Salad L$10.95
BLK Shrimp Salad L$9.50
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
Shells Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD$13.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
More about Shells Seafood
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tap Salad w Shrimp$11.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

