Shrimp tacos in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about Cafe Dufrain
Lolis Mexican Cravings image

 

Lolis Mexican Cravings

1824 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO SHRIMP$3.99
More about Lolis Mexican Cravings
Xochitl Cocina Mexicana image

TACOS

Xochitl Cocina Mexicana

307 W PALM AVE, TAMPA

Avg 3.9 (319 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 SHRIMP TACO$4.00
More about Xochitl Cocina Mexicana

