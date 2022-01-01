Shrimp tacos in
Tampa
/
Tampa
/
Shrimp Tacos
Tampa restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
BBQ
Cafe Dufrain
707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
Avg 4
(807 reviews)
Crispy Shrimp Tacos
$15.00
More about Cafe Dufrain
Lolis Mexican Cravings
1824 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa
No reviews yet
TACO SHRIMP
$3.99
More about Lolis Mexican Cravings
TACOS
Xochitl Cocina Mexicana
307 W PALM AVE, TAMPA
Avg 3.9
(319 reviews)
1 SHRIMP TACO
$4.00
More about Xochitl Cocina Mexicana
