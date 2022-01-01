Souvlaki in Tampa

Tampa restaurants that serve souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki image

 

Hungry Greek

12950 Race Track Rd., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.
More about Hungry Greek
Chicken Souvlaki image

 

Hungry Greek

808 Franklin St, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.
More about Hungry Greek
Chicken Souvlaki image

 

Hungry Greek- Carrollwood

10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.
More about Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
Item pic

 

Psomi

701 north howard ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$16.00
chicken souvlaki, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, warm pita
More about Psomi
Chicken Souvlaki Pita image

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$8.25
All natural grilled chicken breast
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Chicken Souvlaki Pita image

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace

7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.00
All natural grilled chicken breast
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace

