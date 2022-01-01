Souvlaki in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve souvlaki
Hungry Greek
12950 Race Track Rd., Tampa
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.
Psomi
701 north howard ave, Tampa
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$16.00
chicken souvlaki, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, warm pita
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$8.25
All natural grilled chicken breast