Steak fajitas in Tampa

Tampa restaurants that serve steak fajitas

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach

Avg 4.2 (3199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1520 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's

4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

