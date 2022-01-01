Steak quesadillas in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Beef 'O' Brady's
205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
