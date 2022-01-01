Steak salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve steak salad
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|Steak Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini
New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Steak Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|Steak Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Steak Taco Salad L
|$11.95
Butter Burgers
777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa
|Black And Blue Steak Salad
|$13.95
Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, or Shrimp, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Choice of Dressings.
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|Steak Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini