Steak salad in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve steak salad

NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.00
Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini
More about NY NY Pizza
New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City-

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.00
Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini
More about New York New York Ybor City-
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.00
Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini
More about NY NY Pizza
Consumer pic

 

PhillyPhlava

13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste E, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESE STEAK SALAD$10.95
More about PhillyPhlava
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Taco Salad L$11.95
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
Item pic

 

Butter Burgers

777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black And Blue Steak Salad$13.95
Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, or Shrimp, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Choice of Dressings.
More about Butter Burgers
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.00
Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini
More about NY NY Pizza
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

