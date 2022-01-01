Steak sandwiches in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapas Spanish Cafe
1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa
|GRILLED PALOMILLA STEAK SANDWICH
|$9.00
Grilled Steak, LTO, Garlic Mayo, Swiss,Cuban Bread
Cru Cellars
5232 Bridge Street, Tampa
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
beef grillades, house béarnaise, gruyere, tomato, butter lettuce, Sullivan St. roll, fries
Cru Cellars
1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
|Heights Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
artisan bread, shaved ribeye, tomato, greens house made bearnaise.