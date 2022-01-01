Steak sandwiches in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Tapas Spanish Cafe image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapas Spanish Cafe

1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED PALOMILLA STEAK SANDWICH$9.00
Grilled Steak, LTO, Garlic Mayo, Swiss,Cuban Bread
More about Tapas Spanish Cafe
Steak Sandwich image

 

Cru Cellars

5232 Bridge Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$15.00
beef grillades, house béarnaise, gruyere, tomato, butter lettuce, Sullivan St. roll, fries
More about Cru Cellars
Heights Steak Sandwich image

 

Cru Cellars

1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Heights Steak Sandwich$15.00
artisan bread, shaved ribeye, tomato, greens house made bearnaise.
More about Cru Cellars
Item pic

 

Cru Cellars

2506 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$15.00
beef grillades, house béarnaise, gruyere, tomato, butter lettuce, Sullivan St. roll, fries
More about Cru Cellars

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Greek Salad

Margherita Pizza

Roti

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Enchiladas

Nachos

Chicken Pitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston