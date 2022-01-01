Taco salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Tapas Spanish Cafe
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapas Spanish Cafe
1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa
|TACO SALAD
|$8.00
Fried Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Choice of Protein Lettuce,Tomato, Onion, Sour Cream, Cheese & Jalapeño
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Taco Salad
A flour or corn tortilla shell, filled with green leaf & iceberg lettuce, Mexican street corn, refried black beans, red bell pepper, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, onion, roasted jalapeño & queso fresco.
With option of chile con queso or salsa on the side. Choose from the following proteins: