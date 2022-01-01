Tacos in Tampa

Tampa restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Takeover Pineapple Chipotle Marg image

 

Mandarin Heights

5901 N. Florida Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Takeover Pineapple Chipotle Marg$6.00
Taco Takeover Guava Cactus Marg$6.00
Taco Takeover Original Marg$6.00
More about Mandarin Heights
Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about Cafe Dufrain
Item pic

 

JOTORO - Tampa

615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
JACKFRUIT CAROLINA TACOS$14.00
Smoked Jackfruit with Carolina BBQ sauce, crispy onions, cilantro and comeback sauce. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3
More about JOTORO - Tampa
Tapas Spanish Cafe image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapas Spanish Cafe

1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
TACO SALAD$8.00
Fried Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Choice of Protein Lettuce,Tomato, Onion, Sour Cream, Cheese & Jalapeño
More about Tapas Spanish Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach

Avg 4.2 (3199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Lolis Mexican Cravings image

 

Lolis Mexican Cravings

1824 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO RIBEYE$4.79
TACO CARNE ASADA$3.39
TACO PASTOR$2.99
More about Lolis Mexican Cravings
AMERICANO TACO image

 

Green Lemon

915 S Howard Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AMERICANO TACO$3.50
grilled chicken, black bean puree, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
CERDO PERFECTO TACO$3.50
tender pork, black beans, bell pepper, sweet plantains, mojo vinaigrette
GIGANTE CHICKEN TACO$3.50
spicy buffalo avocado glazed crispy chicken, crispy onion, pickled jalapeno, bleu cheese crumbles, lime caeser dressing
More about Green Lemon
TACOS image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Bahia Tacos

808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS$3.00
Delicious authentic street tacos, served with onions, cilantro, lime wedge and a side of salsa verde on a 5" tortilla. customize it to create your perfect Taco. Fish and shrimp Tacos include a Bahia Sauce.
BIRRIA TACOS$13.40
3 TACO COMBO$10.00
More about Bahia Tacos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1520 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
UNO TACO BOUT THIS image

 

Taco Dirty - South Tampa

2221 W Platt Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
UNO TACO BOUT THIS$3.50
Choice of tortilla + 1 Protein or Veggie + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
3 TACO BODEGA PLATO$9.99
Choice of tortillas + 1 Protein or Veggie + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
More about Taco Dirty - South Tampa
Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches image

 

Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches

1529 W North A St, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco$4.50
Pork Taco$4.00
Chicken Taco$4.00
More about Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches
Half Moon Seafood Company image

 

Half Moon Seafood Company

11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coastal Tacos
Two flour tortillas dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, and Half Moon sauce.
More about Half Moon Seafood Company
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad
A flour or corn tortilla shell, filled with green leaf & iceberg lettuce, Mexican street corn, refried black beans, red bell pepper, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, onion, roasted jalapeño & queso fresco.
With option of chile con queso or salsa on the side. Choose from the following proteins:
Pork Belly Single Taco$6.25
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
3 CARNE ASADA TACOS image

TACOS

Xochitl Cocina Mexicana

307 W PALM AVE, TAMPA

Avg 3.9 (319 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 CARNE ASADA TACOS$15.00
GRILLED RIBEYE STEAK, TOPPED WITH HOUSE MADE PICO DE GALLO
1 SHRIMP TACO$4.00
3 BIRRIA TACOS$15.00
More about Xochitl Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
2 Steak Tacos image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

