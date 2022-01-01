Tacos in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve tacos
Mandarin Heights
5901 N. Florida Ave, Tampa
|Taco Takeover Pineapple Chipotle Marg
|$6.00
|Taco Takeover Guava Cactus Marg
|$6.00
|Taco Takeover Original Marg
|$6.00
JOTORO - Tampa
615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa
|JACKFRUIT CAROLINA TACOS
|$14.00
Smoked Jackfruit with Carolina BBQ sauce, crispy onions, cilantro and comeback sauce. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapas Spanish Cafe
1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa
|TACO SALAD
|$8.00
Fried Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Choice of Protein Lettuce,Tomato, Onion, Sour Cream, Cheese & Jalapeño
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Lolis Mexican Cravings
1824 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa
|TACO RIBEYE
|$4.79
|TACO CARNE ASADA
|$3.39
|TACO PASTOR
|$2.99
Green Lemon
915 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|AMERICANO TACO
|$3.50
grilled chicken, black bean puree, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
|CERDO PERFECTO TACO
|$3.50
tender pork, black beans, bell pepper, sweet plantains, mojo vinaigrette
|GIGANTE CHICKEN TACO
|$3.50
spicy buffalo avocado glazed crispy chicken, crispy onion, pickled jalapeno, bleu cheese crumbles, lime caeser dressing
BURRITOS • TACOS
Bahia Tacos
808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa
|TACOS
|$3.00
Delicious authentic street tacos, served with onions, cilantro, lime wedge and a side of salsa verde on a 5" tortilla. customize it to create your perfect Taco. Fish and shrimp Tacos include a Bahia Sauce.
|BIRRIA TACOS
|$13.40
|3 TACO COMBO
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Dirty - South Tampa
2221 W Platt Street, Tampa
|UNO TACO BOUT THIS
|$3.50
Choice of tortilla + 1 Protein or Veggie + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
|3 TACO BODEGA PLATO
|$9.99
Choice of tortillas + 1 Protein or Veggie + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches
1529 W North A St, Tampa
|Beef Taco
|$4.50
|Pork Taco
|$4.00
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Half Moon Seafood Company
11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Coastal Tacos
Two flour tortillas dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, and Half Moon sauce.
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Taco Salad
A flour or corn tortilla shell, filled with green leaf & iceberg lettuce, Mexican street corn, refried black beans, red bell pepper, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, onion, roasted jalapeño & queso fresco.
With option of chile con queso or salsa on the side. Choose from the following proteins:
|Pork Belly Single Taco
|$6.25
TACOS
Xochitl Cocina Mexicana
307 W PALM AVE, TAMPA
|3 CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$15.00
GRILLED RIBEYE STEAK, TOPPED WITH HOUSE MADE PICO DE GALLO
|1 SHRIMP TACO
|$4.00
|3 BIRRIA TACOS
|$15.00
FRENCH FRIES
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
