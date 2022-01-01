Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve tamales

Lolis Mexican Cravings image

 

Lolis Mexican Cravings

1824 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK TAMALES$5.34
More about Lolis Mexican Cravings
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Bahia Tacos

808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TAMALES$4.50
More about Bahia Tacos
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
TAMALES PORK$16.95
3-Tamales filled w seasoned pork & topped with enchilada sauce, Jack cheese, onions & chives.
TAMALE VERDE$16.95
3 tamales filled with seasoned chicken. Topped with salsa verde, jack cheese, onions & chives.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ALA TAMALE$9.95
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

