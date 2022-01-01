Tamales in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve tamales
Lolis Mexican Cravings
1824 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa
|PORK TAMALES
|$5.34
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|TAMALES PORK
|$16.95
3-Tamales filled w seasoned pork & topped with enchilada sauce, Jack cheese, onions & chives.
|TAMALE VERDE
|$16.95
3 tamales filled with seasoned chicken. Topped with salsa verde, jack cheese, onions & chives.