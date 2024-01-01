Taquitos in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve taquitos
Don Julios Bears Ave
2808 E Bearss Ave, Tampa
|Taquitos Dorados (Flautas)
|$9.99
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|BARBACOA TAQUITOS
|$14.75
Flour tortillas filled with crispy-fried barbacoa (slow-cooked tender beef). Served with refried black beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Don Julios Tampa Palms
16023 Tampa Palms Blvd W, Tampa
|Taquitos Dorados (Flautas)
|$9.99
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
|Taquitos Dorados (Flautas) Meal
|$15.99
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream