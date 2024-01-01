Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

Don Julios Bears Ave

2808 E Bearss Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Dorados (Flautas)$9.99
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream 
More about Don Julios Bears Ave
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BARBACOA TAQUITOS$14.75
Flour tortillas filled with crispy-fried barbacoa (slow-cooked tender beef). Served with refried black beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Item pic

 

Don Julios Tampa Palms

16023 Tampa Palms Blvd W, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Dorados (Flautas)$9.99
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream 
Taquitos Dorados (Flautas) Meal$15.99
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream 
More about Don Julios Tampa Palms

