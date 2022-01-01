Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus image

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pro Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki$11.19
6" Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki$6.99
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
Consumer pic

 

Riveters

2301B NORTH DALE MABRY HWY, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.50
White Rice topped with Shredded Chicken in our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce served with Steamed Carrots and Broccoli. May Substitute Salmon for $4.
More about Riveters
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN PARTY PLATTER$48.00
40 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

