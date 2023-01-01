Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki steaks in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks

PhillyPhlava

13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste E, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TERIYAKI STEAK$11.25
More about PhillyPhlava
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK RICE BOWL$12.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Fried Rice. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

