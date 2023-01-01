Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Moxies Cafe

302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Catering Tomato Basil Soup$0.00
We have mixed tomatoes, green and red peppers, basil leaf blended with a hint of Parmesan and cheddar cheese and smokiness!  Topped with our harvest croutons!
Tomato Basil Bisque Soup$4.99
We have mixed tomatoes, green and red peppers, basil leaf blended with a hint of Parmesan and cheddar cheese and smokiness!  Topped with our harvest croutons!
More about Moxies Cafe
Consumer pic

 

The Bread Basket Deli

2927 North 40th Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Soup - Bowl$6.00
Tomato Soup - Cup$4.50
More about The Bread Basket Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Chicken Soup

Mediterranean Salad

Naan

Grilled Chicken

Taco Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Cinnamon Rolls

Mango Smoothies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (587 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston