Tuna salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve tuna salad
Lettuce Eat - REO - REO
405 N Reo St, Tampa
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served on a flaky croissant
Moxies Cafe
302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Garden Tuna Salad
|$0.00
Our white tuna salad, shredded carrots, provolone cheese
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Tuna Salad Snack Kit
|$4.79