Turkey wraps in Tampa

Turkey Ranch BLT Wrap image

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
SBK Turkey Club Wrap$5.89
Turkey Ranch BLT Wrap$5.69
Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
Consumer pic

 

Hattrick's

107 S Franklin St., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY WRAP$10.50
More about Hattrick's
Restaurant banner

 

Belmar Saloon 2 - 3501 S Manhatten Ave

3501 S Manhatten Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY BACON PEPPERJACK WRAP$12.00
More about Belmar Saloon 2 - 3501 S Manhatten Ave

