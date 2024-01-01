Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkish coffee in
Tampa
/
Tampa
/
Turkish Coffee
Tampa restaurants that serve turkish coffee
Melt N Dip Temple Terrace
11301 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
No reviews yet
Turkish Coffee
$4.99
More about Melt N Dip Temple Terrace
GYROS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Grape Leaf Express
10117 E Adamo Dr, Tampa
Avg 4.4
(1214 reviews)
TURKISH COFFEE
$2.99
More about Grape Leaf Express
