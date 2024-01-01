Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
  • Tampa
  • Vegetable Fried Rice

Tampa restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Union New American image

 

Union New American -

1111 North West Shore Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE$12.00
Egg, Peas, Carrots, Yum Yum Sauce
More about Union New American -
Restaurant banner

 

Ha Long Bay - New Tampa

20685 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Noodle Stir-Fry w. Tofu & Vegetables$14.99
Contains eggs
More about Ha Long Bay - New Tampa

