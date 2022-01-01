Veggie rolls in Tampa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bamboozle Channelside image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bamboozle Channelside

109 N 12th St Unit 1101, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (837 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE ROLL$3.50
Pickled daikon, shallots, jicama, and basil w/ peanut sauce.
More about Bamboozle Channelside
Bamboozle Cafe image

SOUPS

Bamboozle Cafe

516 N Tampa St, Tampa

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE ROLL$3.50
Pickled daikon, shallots, jicama, and basil w/ peanut sauce.
More about Bamboozle Cafe
Crispy Veggie Rolls image

 

Sweetfish

811 N Tampa Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Veggie Rolls$6.00
Spicy Ponzu Sauce , Smoked Sriracha Aioli
More about Sweetfish
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE ROLL$8.50
Carrot, cucumber and avocado with sesame seeds and scallions.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

