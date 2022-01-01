Veggie rolls in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve veggie rolls
More about Bamboozle Channelside
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bamboozle Channelside
109 N 12th St Unit 1101, Tampa
|VEGGIE ROLL
|$3.50
Pickled daikon, shallots, jicama, and basil w/ peanut sauce.
More about Bamboozle Cafe
SOUPS
Bamboozle Cafe
516 N Tampa St, Tampa
|VEGGIE ROLL
|$3.50
Pickled daikon, shallots, jicama, and basil w/ peanut sauce.
More about Sweetfish
Sweetfish
811 N Tampa Street, Tampa
|Crispy Veggie Rolls
|$6.00
Spicy Ponzu Sauce , Smoked Sriracha Aioli
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa
|VEGGIE ROLL
|$8.50
Carrot, cucumber and avocado with sesame seeds and scallions.