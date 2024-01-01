Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Volcano rolls in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Item pic

 

BluWave Sushi

3339 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Volcano Roll$15.50
tuna, cucumber, cream-cheese
topped w/volcano mix spicy mayo,
eel sauce, roe, scallion, crunchies
Island Volcano Roll$16.50
fried shrimp, cucumber, topped w/avocado,
volcano mix, spicy mayo,
eel sauce, roe, scallion, crunchies
More about BluWave Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Alive -

13234 Race Track Rd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$14.95
Tuna, cream cheese, cucumber, smelt roe, avocado, topped with baked seafood dynamite mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce
More about Sushi Alive -
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

Water + Flour

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VOLCANO ROLL$15.00
alaskan crab meat, cucumber, scallion, cream cheese, tempura onion, wonton flakes, avocado, warm seafood dip, kabayaki glaze, sriracha aioli
More about Water + Flour

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Chicken Shawarma

Veggie Rolls

Quiche

Salad Wrap

Tzatziki

Gyoza

Milkshakes

Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (198 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (50 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (48 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston