Volcano rolls in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve volcano rolls
More about BluWave Sushi
BluWave Sushi
3339 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa
|Volcano Roll
|$15.50
tuna, cucumber, cream-cheese
topped w/volcano mix spicy mayo,
eel sauce, roe, scallion, crunchies
|Island Volcano Roll
|$16.50
fried shrimp, cucumber, topped w/avocado,
volcano mix, spicy mayo,
eel sauce, roe, scallion, crunchies
More about Sushi Alive -
Sushi Alive -
13234 Race Track Rd, Tampa
|Volcano Roll
|$14.95
Tuna, cream cheese, cucumber, smelt roe, avocado, topped with baked seafood dynamite mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce