Walnut salad in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve walnut salad

The Bread Basket Deli

2927 North 40th Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Walnut Salad$10.00
Scoop of Chicken Salad, fresh fruit, walnuts, romaine with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing.
More about The Bread Basket Deli
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Walnut Chicken Salad$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace - Citrus Park

7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Walnut Chicken Salad$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace - Citrus Park

