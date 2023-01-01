Walnut salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve walnut salad
The Bread Basket Deli
2927 North 40th Street, Tampa
|Chicken Walnut Salad
|$10.00
Scoop of Chicken Salad, fresh fruit, walnuts, romaine with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing.
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Walnut Chicken Salad
|$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips