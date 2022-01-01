White pizza in Tampa
Best NY Pizza Inc - 14741 N Dale Mabry Hwy
14741 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|White Pizza
|$0.00
NO MARINARA SAUCE.
Included Toppings:
Melted Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Romano Parmesan Cheese & Tuscan Seasoning.
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa
|10" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA
|$9.99
Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato
|14" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA
|$16.99
Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato
|12" GLUTEN FREE WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA
|$16.99
Creamy ricotta and spinach