White pizza in Tampa

Item pic

 

Best NY Pizza Inc - 14741 N Dale Mabry Hwy

14741 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Pizza$0.00
NO MARINARA SAUCE.
Included Toppings:
Melted Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Romano Parmesan Cheese & Tuscan Seasoning.
More about Best NY Pizza Inc - 14741 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Item pic

 

FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA$9.99
Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato
14" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA$16.99
Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato
12" GLUTEN FREE WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA$16.99
Creamy ricotta and spinach
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

Water + Flour

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
PLANT-BASED MUSHMROOM WHITE PIZZA (PB)$16.00
sliced mushrooms, onion, cracked black pepper, plant-based almond ricotta, truffle oil drizzle, plant-based mozzarella
More about Water + Flour

