Downtown Tampa restaurants you'll love

Downtown Tampa restaurants
Toast

Downtown Tampa's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Greek
Must-try Downtown Tampa restaurants

Bamboozle image

SOUPS

Bamboozle

516 N Tampa St, Tampa

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Fresh Rolls
Comes with green leaf lettuce, vermicelli rice noodles and an assortment of fresh veggies and house made sauces
Fried Brown Rice$49.00
Brown rice stir fried with egg, red bell peppers, onions, and bean sprouts.
Vegan and vegetarian options available.
Bamboozle Salad (serves 10)$25.00
Green leaf lettuce, cucumber, jicama, red bell, mango topped with cilantro and roasted shallots. Comes with citrus vinaigrette
More about Bamboozle
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza image

 

Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza

203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" CHEESE PIZZA*$13.00
CLASSIC HOMEMADE TOMATO SAUCE WITH HIGHEST QUALITY WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE
20" MEAT LOVER$28.99
BEEF, SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, HAM
14" SUPREME$17.99
Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper.
More about Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
DeVito's Italian Specialties image

 

DeVito's Italian Specialties

200 North Tampa Street, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COD BACCALA ALLA MEDITER$34.00
Tasty cod filet topped with a cherry tomato and Kalamata olive sauce
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$24.00
thick, full bodied sauce made with veal,
pork & beef served over fresh, handmade pasta
INSALATA DI MARE$19.00
refreshing seafood salad tossed with fresh lemon, extra virgin olive oil over arugula and cherry tomatoes
More about DeVito's Italian Specialties
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

514 N Franklin St. 101, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bread$8.00
wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano
Ricotta Meatballs$13.00
beef, ricotta, pork & pancetta, crostini
12" Americano$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni
More about Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
Hungry Greek image

 

Hungry Greek

808 Franklin St, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Bowl$8.99
Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, and Tzatziki Sauce.
Avgolemono Soup$2.99
Homemade "Lemon, Chicken, & Rice" Soup.
Combo Gyro Pita$8.99
Chicken and Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
More about Hungry Greek
Dio Modern Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Dio Modern Mediterranean

519 N Franklin St, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALAMARI$10.00
Marinara dipping sauce and lemon
MEDITERRANEAN BOWL$14.00
falafel, tabouli, greens, red beets, olives radish, roasted eggplant and lemon tahini
TABOULEH SALAD$12.00
Bulgar, parsley, tomato, onions
More about Dio Modern Mediterranean
Vale Food Co. image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Vale Food Co.

501 N Franklin St, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Poke Bowl
Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.
Global Greens Smoothie$9.99
16oz smoothie. Blended pineapple, spinach, kale, banana, ginger, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.
BYO Small Bowl$8.49
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
More about Vale Food Co.
Bar Carts image

 

Bar Carts

1010 North W C MacInnes PL, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
M&M Plain$4.00
Svedka$10.00
Free test Item
More about Bar Carts
Urban Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Urban Cantina

200 E Madison St, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (2024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$9.00
Grilled chicken, melted cheese.
CHIPS AND SALSA$3.00
More about Urban Cantina
SteamHeat image

 

SteamHeat

1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about SteamHeat
The Pint and Brew image

STEAKS

The Pint and Brew

200 N Tampa St., Tampa

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COMFORT GRILLED CHEESE$9.95
THE PINT$11.95
DIP SOUP$2.95
More about The Pint and Brew

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown Tampa

Cheese Pizza

Greek Salad

