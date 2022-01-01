Downtown Tampa restaurants you'll love
Downtown Tampa's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown Tampa restaurants
More about Bamboozle
SOUPS
Bamboozle
516 N Tampa St, Tampa
|Popular items
|Assorted Fresh Rolls
Comes with green leaf lettuce, vermicelli rice noodles and an assortment of fresh veggies and house made sauces
|Fried Brown Rice
|$49.00
Brown rice stir fried with egg, red bell peppers, onions, and bean sprouts.
Vegan and vegetarian options available.
|Bamboozle Salad (serves 10)
|$25.00
Green leaf lettuce, cucumber, jicama, red bell, mango topped with cilantro and roasted shallots. Comes with citrus vinaigrette
More about Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa
|Popular items
|14" CHEESE PIZZA*
|$13.00
CLASSIC HOMEMADE TOMATO SAUCE WITH HIGHEST QUALITY WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE
|20" MEAT LOVER
|$28.99
BEEF, SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, HAM
|14" SUPREME
|$17.99
Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper.
More about DeVito's Italian Specialties
DeVito's Italian Specialties
200 North Tampa Street, Tampa
|Popular items
|COD BACCALA ALLA MEDITER
|$34.00
Tasty cod filet topped with a cherry tomato and Kalamata olive sauce
|RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
|$24.00
thick, full bodied sauce made with veal,
pork & beef served over fresh, handmade pasta
|INSALATA DI MARE
|$19.00
refreshing seafood salad tossed with fresh lemon, extra virgin olive oil over arugula and cherry tomatoes
More about Bamboozle Cafe
SOUPS
Bamboozle Cafe
516 N Tampa St, Tampa
|Popular items
|LEMONGRASS CHICKEN ROLL
|$4.25
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
|BBQ PORK ROLL
|$4.25
Watermelon radish, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, & zesty dressing
|BEEF ROLL
|$4.75
Red bell peppers, cucumber, jicama, roasted shallots, & soy vinaigrette
More about Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
514 N Franklin St. 101, Tampa
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano
|Ricotta Meatballs
|$13.00
beef, ricotta, pork & pancetta, crostini
|12" Americano
|$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni
More about Hungry Greek
Hungry Greek
808 Franklin St, Tampa
|Popular items
|Greek Bowl
|$8.99
Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, and Tzatziki Sauce.
|Avgolemono Soup
|$2.99
Homemade "Lemon, Chicken, & Rice" Soup.
|Combo Gyro Pita
|$8.99
Chicken and Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
More about Dio Modern Mediterranean
FRENCH FRIES
Dio Modern Mediterranean
519 N Franklin St, Tampa
|Popular items
|CALAMARI
|$10.00
Marinara dipping sauce and lemon
|MEDITERRANEAN BOWL
|$14.00
falafel, tabouli, greens, red beets, olives radish, roasted eggplant and lemon tahini
|TABOULEH SALAD
|$12.00
Bulgar, parsley, tomato, onions
More about Vale Food Co.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Vale Food Co.
501 N Franklin St, Tampa
|Popular items
|BYO Poke Bowl
Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.
|Global Greens Smoothie
|$9.99
16oz smoothie. Blended pineapple, spinach, kale, banana, ginger, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.
|BYO Small Bowl
|$8.49
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
More about Bar Carts
Bar Carts
1010 North W C MacInnes PL, Tampa
|Popular items
|M&M Plain
|$4.00
|Svedka
|$10.00
|Free test Item
More about Urban Cantina
FRENCH FRIES
Urban Cantina
200 E Madison St, Tampa
|Popular items
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, melted cheese.
|CHIPS AND SALSA
|$3.00
More about The Pint and Brew
STEAKS
The Pint and Brew
200 N Tampa St., Tampa
|Popular items
|COMFORT GRILLED CHEESE
|$9.95
|THE PINT
|$11.95
|DIP SOUP
|$2.95