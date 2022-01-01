Harbour Island restaurants you'll love

Go
Harbour Island restaurants
Toast

Harbour Island's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Harbour Island restaurants

Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hand-Cut Fries$4.00
hand cut
Beef Bolognese$25.00
Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, Beef Bolognese - Parmesan - Fresh Herbs - Garlic Bread
Potato Skins$14.00
Chopped Bacon - Cheddar Cheese - Sour Cream
More about Cafe Dufrain
Watervue Grill image

SEAFOOD

Watervue Grill

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crab Cake$15.00
Texas Pete Remoulade, Lemon
Mussel Hot Pot$14.00
Pernod, Fennel, Shallots, Butter
Lobster Fritters$14.00
red chili aioli
More about Watervue Grill
Cry Baby Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Egg & Brie$6.50
The Healthy One. Choice of bread, oven roasted turkey, brie, and egg.
Chorizo Egg & Pepper Jack$6.50
The Spicy One. Choice of bread, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, and egg.
WHAT-A-MONSTA$10.50
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of bread.
More about Cry Baby Cafe
Map

More near Harbour Island to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston