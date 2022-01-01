Harbour Island restaurants you'll love
BBQ
Cafe Dufrain
707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|Hand-Cut Fries
|$4.00
hand cut
|Beef Bolognese
|$25.00
Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, Beef Bolognese - Parmesan - Fresh Herbs - Garlic Bread
|Potato Skins
|$14.00
Chopped Bacon - Cheddar Cheese - Sour Cream
SEAFOOD
Watervue Grill
700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|Crab Cake
|$15.00
Texas Pete Remoulade, Lemon
|Mussel Hot Pot
|$14.00
Pernod, Fennel, Shallots, Butter
|Lobster Fritters
|$14.00
red chili aioli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cry Baby Cafe
710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|Turkey Egg & Brie
|$6.50
The Healthy One. Choice of bread, oven roasted turkey, brie, and egg.
|Chorizo Egg & Pepper Jack
|$6.50
The Spicy One. Choice of bread, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, and egg.
|WHAT-A-MONSTA
|$10.50
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of bread.