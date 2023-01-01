Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Harbour Island
/
Tampa
/
Harbour Island
/
Chai Lattes
Harbour Island restaurants that serve chai lattes
SEAFOOD
Watervue Grille -
700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
Avg 4.1
(168 reviews)
Iced Chai Latte
$4.70
More about Watervue Grille -
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cry Baby Cafe
710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
Avg 3.9
(249 reviews)
Iced Chai Latte
$4.70
More about Cry Baby Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Harbour Island
Chili
French Toast
Cake
Mahi Mahi
Fried Rice
Tacos
Chicken Salad
Avocado Toast
More near Harbour Island to explore
Downtown Tampa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Ybor City
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
SoHo
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
USF
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Channelside
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
South Tampa
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Palma Ceia
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Busch Gardens
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(29 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(245 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1053 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(846 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(462 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston