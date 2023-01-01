Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Harbour Island

Harbour Island restaurants
Toast

Harbour Island restaurants that serve chai lattes

SEAFOOD

Watervue Grille -

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Iced Chai Latte$4.70
More about Watervue Grille -
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$4.70
More about Cry Baby Cafe

