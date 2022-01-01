Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Harbour Island

Go
Harbour Island restaurants
Toast

Harbour Island restaurants that serve cheesecake

Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.00
Topped with Strawberry Jam
More about Cafe Dufrain
Watervue Grill image

SEAFOOD

Watervue Grille

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake$8.00
More about Watervue Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Harbour Island

Salmon

Tacos

Chili

Cake

Map

More near Harbour Island to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston