Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Harbour Island

Go
Harbour Island restaurants
Toast

Harbour Island restaurants that serve chili

Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chili Corn Fritters$12.00
COMEBACK SAUCE
More about Cafe Dufrain
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
House-Made Chili$5.00
More about Cry Baby Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Harbour Island

Tacos

Map

More near Harbour Island to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (643 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston