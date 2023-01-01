Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Harbour Island

Harbour Island restaurants that serve filet mignon

Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pan Roasted Filet Mignon$40.00
More about Cafe Dufrain
Watervue Grill image

SEAFOOD

Watervue Grille -

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon$37.00
Saffron & Corn Risotto, Fermented Black Garlic Butter
More about Watervue Grille -

