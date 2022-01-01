Hyde Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Hyde Park restaurants
Toast

Hyde Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Hyde Park restaurants

Asian Kitchen image

 

Asian Kitchen

117 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POT STICKER$6.00
Made with Chicken, lemongrass, Corn W/ sesame ponzu
FRESH ROLL$4.00
Served with Mixed greens, Fried Shallots, Rice noodles an Wrapped with rice paper
PHO$11.00
Made with Rice Noodles, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Soy Sprouts ,Scallions ,Basil And Served With Beef Broth (GF)
More about Asian Kitchen
Forbici Modern Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Forbici Modern Italian

1633 Snow Circle, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM CUP & CHAR$17.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
WINGS
Chili Infused Honey, Parmesan Ranch. (Gluten Free)
LG CUP & CHAR$28.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
More about Forbici Modern Italian
TeBella at Oxford Exchange image

 

TeBella at Oxford Exchange

420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Moroccan Mint$3.75
Caramel Black$3.00
Peachy Keen$3.75
More about TeBella at Oxford Exchange
Oxford Exchange image

 

Oxford Exchange

420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, toasted potato bun
Chicken Burger$18.00
avocado, jalepeno, tomato, feta, cumin aioli, toasted bun
Burger$16.00
double patty, American cheese, tomato, bibb, OE sauce, toasted potato roll
More about Oxford Exchange
The Cake Drip image

 

The Cake Drip

1625 W Snow Cir, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Create Your Chocolate Bar$12.75
(Grab & Go) Fine Belgian Chocolate, Kosher, Gluten Free - Customized Chocolate Bars can Take up to *30 to 45 minutes* to prepare.
Cakedrip Cup$8.75
(Grab & Go) Cake in a cup layered with creamy buttercream and your choice of three toppings from our mixins
More about The Cake Drip
Restaurant banner

 

Chanta Authentic European Cuisine

113 South Hyde Park Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Chanta Authentic European Cuisine
Map

More near Hyde Park to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seminole Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

International

No reviews yet

Harbour Island

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston