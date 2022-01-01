Hyde Park restaurants you'll love
Asian Kitchen
117 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa
Popular items
POT STICKER
$6.00
Made with Chicken, lemongrass, Corn W/ sesame ponzu
FRESH ROLL
$4.00
Served with Mixed greens, Fried Shallots, Rice noodles an Wrapped with rice paper
PHO
$11.00
Made with Rice Noodles, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Soy Sprouts ,Scallions ,Basil And Served With Beef Broth (GF)
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Forbici Modern Italian
1633 Snow Circle, Tampa
Popular items
SM CUP & CHAR
$17.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
WINGS
Chili Infused Honey, Parmesan Ranch. (Gluten Free)
LG CUP & CHAR
$28.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
TeBella at Oxford Exchange
420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
Popular items
Moroccan Mint
$3.75
Caramel Black
$3.00
Peachy Keen
$3.75
Oxford Exchange
420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, toasted potato bun
Chicken Burger
$18.00
avocado, jalepeno, tomato, feta, cumin aioli, toasted bun
Burger
$16.00
double patty, American cheese, tomato, bibb, OE sauce, toasted potato roll
The Cake Drip
1625 W Snow Cir, Tampa
Popular items
Create Your Chocolate Bar
$12.75
(Grab & Go) Fine Belgian Chocolate, Kosher, Gluten Free - Customized Chocolate Bars can Take up to *30 to 45 minutes* to prepare.
Cakedrip Cup
$8.75
(Grab & Go) Cake in a cup layered with creamy buttercream and your choice of three toppings from our mixins