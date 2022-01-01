International restaurants you'll love

International restaurants
International's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Chicken
Greek
Must-try International restaurants

Bird & Bone Tampa image

 

Bird & Bone Tampa

4812 N Dale Mabry HW, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Beef Brisket Burnt Ends$30.00
Served with pickles and garlic toast. Slow smoked over White Oak.
Wife Hales' Bourbon Bread Pudding$8.00
Custard Texas Toast, White Chocolate, Maple Butter Syrup, Bourbon, Pecans
Loaded Seasoned Waffle Fries$15.00
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus image

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast Top Your Own$4.99
Select Your Toppings
Turkey Ranch BLT Wrap$5.49
Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$5.49
with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek image

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Spreads$6.25
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Pita Platter$12.95
Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable
