International restaurants you'll love
International's top cuisines
Must-try International restaurants
More about Bird & Bone Tampa
Bird & Bone Tampa
4812 N Dale Mabry HW, Tampa
|Popular items
|Prime Beef Brisket Burnt Ends
|$30.00
Served with pickles and garlic toast. Slow smoked over White Oak.
|Wife Hales' Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Custard Texas Toast, White Chocolate, Maple Butter Syrup, Bourbon, Pecans
|Loaded Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$15.00
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast Top Your Own
|$4.99
Select Your Toppings
|Turkey Ranch BLT Wrap
|$5.49
Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.49
with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Spreads
|$6.25
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
|Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Pita Platter
|$12.95
Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable