Chicken salad in International

International restaurants
International restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki$6.68
Salad Oven Roasted Chicken$6.28
Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken$6.19
grilled chicken with chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Scoop$4.50
Walnut Chicken Salad$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

