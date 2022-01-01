Chicken salad in International
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Salad Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki
|$6.68
|Salad Oven Roasted Chicken
|$6.28
|Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken
|$6.19
grilled chicken with chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Chicken Salad Scoop
|$4.50
|Walnut Chicken Salad
|$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken