Tacos in Palma Ceia

Go
Palma Ceia restaurants
Toast

Palma Ceia restaurants that serve tacos

3 TACO COMBO image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Bahia Tacos

808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 TACO COMBO$10.00
BIRRIA TACOS$13.40
TACOS$3.00
Delicious authentic street tacos, served with onions, cilantro, lime wedge and a side of salsa verde on a 5" tortilla. customize it to create your perfect Taco. Fish and shrimp Tacos include a Bahia Sauce.
More about Bahia Tacos
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Palma Ceia

Chips And Salsa

Nachos

French Fries

Quesadillas

Map

More near Palma Ceia to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Seminole Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Harbour Island

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston