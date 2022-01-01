Tacos in Palma Ceia
Palma Ceia restaurants that serve tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Bahia Tacos
808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa
|3 TACO COMBO
|$10.00
|BIRRIA TACOS
|$13.40
|TACOS
|$3.00
Delicious authentic street tacos, served with onions, cilantro, lime wedge and a side of salsa verde on a 5" tortilla. customize it to create your perfect Taco. Fish and shrimp Tacos include a Bahia Sauce.
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)