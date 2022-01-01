Seminole Heights restaurants you'll love
Mandarin Heights
5901 N. Florida Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|House Old Fashioned
|$11.00
Russell's Reserve 10-Demerera-Orange and Angostura Bitters-Orange Oil-Black Cherry
|Blood Money
|$12.00
Mezcal- Aperol- Averna- Blood Oranges
|Lions Tooth
|$11.00
Gin-Dandelion Tea-Honey-Pear-Lemon- Anise
More about King of the Coop
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
King of the Coop
6607 N, Tampa
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH
|$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
|Chicken and waffle
|$9.99
2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter, and syrup.
|TENDERS
|$10.99
3 fried jumbo tenders with choice of heat level, homemade sauce, homemade pickles, fries and a slice of potato bread.