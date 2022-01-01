Seminole Heights restaurants you'll love

Seminole Heights restaurants
Toast

Seminole Heights's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Seminole Heights restaurants

Mandarin Heights image

 

Mandarin Heights

5901 N. Florida Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Old Fashioned$11.00
Russell's Reserve 10-Demerera-Orange and Angostura Bitters-Orange Oil-Black Cherry
Blood Money$12.00
Mezcal- Aperol- Averna- Blood Oranges
Lions Tooth$11.00
Gin-Dandelion Tea-Honey-Pear-Lemon- Anise
More about Mandarin Heights
King of the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

King of the Coop

6607 N, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (1221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
Chicken and waffle$9.99
2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter, and syrup.
TENDERS$10.99
3 fried jumbo tenders with choice of heat level, homemade sauce, homemade pickles, fries and a slice of potato bread.
More about King of the Coop
Sociale Italian Tapas & Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bocelli

5427 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bocelli
